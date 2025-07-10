The Chief of Windsor Fire and Rescue states that while there's been some improvements - open burns are still a problem in the city.

Jamie Waffle says they've seen compliance, but some residents are still getting hit with a hefty bill if they're caught with open burns.

Under the City of Windsor by-law that took effect in February 2025, anyone found conducting open burns without approval from the city faces a cost recovery charge equivalent to Ministry of Transportation (MTO) rates.

That cost recovery charge starts at $570 per hour per piece of apparatus, plus administration fees, and taxes. These costs are associated with taking fire trucks and crew away from other incidents, such as fires, medical emergencies, or collisions.

Windsor Fire and Rescue has responded to 159 open burns in 2025 to date.

Chief Waffle says they are seeing more compliance than they've seen in the past.

"It has been a problem for a number of years, but we're seeing maybe a slight decrease, but not where we need to be."

He says certain burns are not allowed.

"Cooking devices only, natural gas, propane appliances, things like that, those are permitted. No open burning, no backyard fire pits anymore, no wood, no debris, no grass, no leaves, that's not permitted."

He says warnings were still being issued up until the month of May, but not anymore.

"It takes our crews away from real emergencies when we get called out to these open burns, and we're dealing with these nuisance calls, it takes our ability to respond to fires, to car accidents, to medical calls. And it means we have to call a crew from a different area of the city when they're not available dealing with these types of calls."

The cost recovery charge will be applied when a residents application has been denied or the individual has not requested an open-air burning permit at all.

This by-law applies to any small or large confined fires, outdoor recreational fireplaces, campfires, fire pits, fire bowls, among other similar burning practices.