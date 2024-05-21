Windsor Fire & Rescue Services is looking for a new chief.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says current chief Stephen Laforet gave his notice and is retiring at the end of the year.



He says finding a replacement will be tough.

"Steve Laforet has done a remarkable job and I always say you can really tell the muscle people bring during the bad times and I'll tell you during the pandemic, this community is way better off because of Steve's leadership and everything that he did," he says. "We're going to miss him."

Dilkens says a recruitment campaign is underway and then there will be interviews.

He says there will also be a transition period.



"I think closer to the end of the year maybe September, October maybe and than hopefully we can a decent transition and a warm handover and make sure the service delivery at Windsor Fire & Rescue is seamless," he says.

Laforet has been the city's fire chief since April 2017.



He is also the Essex County Mutual Aid Coordinator and the Community Emergency Management Coordinator for city.



The job posting went up earlier this month and will be up until June 10.



The posting lists the rate of pay between $156,000 to $190,000 annually.