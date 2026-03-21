A nearly $40,000 grant is being awarded to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is providing a $39,700 grant to the service in order to enhance frontline fire suppression capabilities.

The grant will help to purchase specialized Fire Attack hoses used by crews to protect residents and their property.

These hoses are a critical component of emergency fire operations, enabling firefighters to extinguish fires, protect exposures, and carry out decontamination activities.

During structure fires, this equipment is subjected to intense heat, heavy wear and tear, and significant operational stress, making ongoing replacement essential to firefighter effectiveness and public safety.

This grant reflects a shared commitment between Windsor Fire & Rescue Services and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to strengthen emergency preparedness and improve safety outcomes for residents throughout Windsor.

Members of the community can support the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation through in-store donations at Firehouse Subs restaurants.