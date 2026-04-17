Windsor Fire and Rescue crews have already responded to 50 calls for open-air burning in the city so far in 2026, something that can result in a hefty charge for those doing it.

Under the City of Windsor by-law that took effect in February 2025, anyone found conducting open burns without approval faces a cost recovery charge equivalent to Ministry of Transportation (MTO) rates.

Fire Chief Jamie Waffle says the cost recovery charge is now $583 per hour per piece of apparatus (minimum one-hour fee), plus consumable inventory and a 10% administrative fee, plus HST, which brings the charge up to over $700.

Waffle says not every call they get for an open-air burn will result in a cost recovery charge being issued if it's a case such as a homeless encampment.

"We responded to 320 open-air burns, or what came in as open-air burns, in 2025," he says. "Sometimes some of them are false calls or a legitimate use of a fire table; sometimes they are on public property and no personnel are present."

Waffle says propane or natural gas barbecues, natural gas fire tables, and gas pizza ovens are allowed under the regulations.

"People often ask about the barbeques and smokers. If they are CSA and UL approved and are a pellet-type cooking device, there's generally no issue with those. It's when you get into burning wood and wood products; that's where it doesn't meet the standard here." he says.

Waffle says what's not allowed is wood burning, burning leaves or garbage

"We've run into a number of issues over the years with neighbour complaints and neighbour disputes and the close proximity of homes in the city," he says. "It's been a problem over the years, and that's why the city has taken a stronger stance in passing that bylaw."

According to the city bylaw, open-air burning means any fire or burning practice that is conducted outside a building and includes small confined fires and large confined fires; fires in burn barrels, in air curtain incinerators, and outdoor recreational fireplaces; prescribed burning; construction site and demolition site fires; campfires; fire pits; fire bowls; sky lanterns; and the use of various types of outdoor fireplaces.

The use of appliances designed for outdoor cooking, such as gas-fired, propane, or charcoal barbecues, is allowed.

Click here for more information on permits and the rules around open air burning in Windsor.