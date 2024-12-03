Windsor's border crossings are featured in a new U.S. ad campaign, touting the province as an "ally to the North" ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s second term and under the threat of tariffs on all Canadian goods.

The Ontario government says it has been preparing for months for a new administration in the U.S., including by meeting with hundreds of elected officials and staff in Washington and across key states, as well as with business and union leaders.

The ad highlights that Ontario is the U.S.’s third-largest trading partner and the number one export destination for 17 states.

"For generations, this ally to the North has been by your side: Ontario, Canada, a partner connected by shared history, shared values and a shared vision for what we can achieve together," a narrator is heard saying over video of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Ambassador Bridge, and other Ontario landmarks.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, Flavio Volpe, says he does not remember the last time Ontario was advertised this way, except for the 'Yours To Discover' tourism ads.

"People ask me, we have an ad about Ontario targetted at Americans, and I said no, we have an ad about Windsor, done by Ontario, targetted at Americans. It tells a story of what we do in Windsor and so, I guess we're just trying to underscore the points where we can."

He says the ads are an affective strategy, even though it may be unconventional.

"The premier is increasingly addressing the domestic audience, and blurring the lines between federal and provincial jurisdiction as a defender of Canadian interests."

Volpe says it's okay to try new things, and noted how prime minister Justin Trudeau travelled to Florida to meet with president-elect Donald Trump over the weekend.

"This is Trump world. If we do things the way that we've always done them, we're going to have not just less affect, because that's not where their radar is set, but we're competiting in this for mind space, and for time and attention with every other trading partner in the world, and so if we don't do it, and everyone else does it, then we get the double negative affect."

Premier Doug Ford's office tells AM800 that the campaign is running where they know their audience is: during Fox News primetime, NFL football games and at Washington airports over the holidays.

In the new year, the campaign will expand to include enhanced visibility in Washington through transit shelters and billboards, as well as across target states via digital channels and prime placement for Super Bowl streaming on the FOX Sports app.

The province said it could not disclose the final price tag of the campaign due to not knowing how long it will be or if any creative changes would be made, but did say the cost is in the tens of millions.

-With files from CTV News