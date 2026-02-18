Windsor residents can now order a drink as early as 6 a.m. -- at least for the rest of the Winter Olympics.

City council has designated the 2026 Winter Olympic Games an event of municipal significance, allowing the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to approve a temporary extension of liquor service hours.

Eligible licensed establishments can now begin selling and serving alcohol at 6 a.m. to accommodate fans watching early-morning Olympic events due to the time difference with Italy.

The extension is in effect immediately and runs through Feb. 22. Last call remains unchanged at 2 a.m.

The change applies only to indoor licensed areas and does not include patios.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino said the move is intended to help businesses and create opportunities for residents to gather during the Games.

"By designating the Olympic Games as an event of municipal significance, we're trying to not only show our pride, but to boost the hospitality sector during a major international moment," Agostino said in a statement.

The city requested the change following council's unanimous approval of the designation.

The extension allows bars and restaurants to open earlier than usual, particularly for marquee events such as Team Canada hockey games scheduled in the morning hours locally.

All establishments must continue to follow provincial liquor laws, including requirements around responsible service.

Temporary liquor licence extensions have been used in other Ontario municipalities during major international sporting events, allowing businesses to adjust their hours to match overseas competition schedules.

The city says the temporary change is aimed at giving residents more opportunities to watch the Olympics together at local establishments while supporting Windsor's hospitality sector during the Games.