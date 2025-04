The Windsor Express survived Game 4 of the 2025 Basketball Super League Championship Finals.

The best-of-five series against the Sudbury Five is now tied 2-2, after Windsor won 85-79 at the WFCU Centre Friday night.

The Express lost Game 1 in overtime 103-100. The team then won Game 2 in Sudbury 104-87.

When the series shifted to Windsor on Wednesday night, the Express fell 95-88.

Game 5 shifts the action back to Sudbury on Tuesday April 29 for a winner takes all game.