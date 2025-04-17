The Windsor Express will look to keep their momentum going as they head into the Championship Finals of the 2025 Basketball Super League (BSL) Playoffs.

The team won the semi-finals in Game 5 of the best-of-five series on Tuesday evening against the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans 96-84 to advance.

The Express now have their sights on the Sudbury Five as they prepare for a best-of-five showdown for the BSL Championship crown.

Dartis Willis, the owner and CEO of the Windsor Express, says after Tuesday's game, the entire franchise was beaming as they moved on to the finals.

He says they're hoping for a different outcome from the 2023 finals.

"The last one we were in we played against London and it didn't turn out the way we wanted, but we have a different excitement within the locker room, within staff, and so we're excited. We're pretty sure that it'll be a heck of a series and we're going to hopefully come on top."

Willis says the team is well capable, and he's seen that over the playoffs.

"And so I saw them play at a pinnacle, and so for me that's really energizing when I'm able to see them perform based on the coaching they receive, based on the feedback they're getting from the fans, based on the feedback I give them."

He says the support from the community has been fantastic.

"The players have been giving their all, and represent the community with dignity and respect, and at a high level they're well received by the community. And I think if the community wants to get that championship, they can come back and give that same due respect to the players, and I promise you the players will reciprocate and make sure that they bring home a title."

Fans can purchase tickets online or in-person at the WFCU Centre Box Office.

Championship Finals Schedule: