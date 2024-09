The Windsor Express basketball team has released its home game schedule for the 2025 season.

The season will consist of 14 home games featuring pro basketball, musical entertainment, giveaways, and more.



The home opener will be played on Dec. 6 at the WFCU Centre.



More information can be found here: https://www.windsorexpress.ca/landing/index .



Those interested in season memberships can contact the Windsor Express office at 519-800-3665 or tickets@windsorexpress.ca.