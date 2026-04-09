The Windsor Express are looking to pull away in their playoff series over Kitchener.

The Express and the Titans are tied 1-1 in the series following the first two games in Kitchener.

The playoffs now shifts to Windsor for Games 3 and 4 in the best-of-five first round series.

The Express lost in Game 5 of the Basketball Super League Championship game last year to the Sudbury Five.

Game 3 goes Thursday night at the WFCU Centre with tip-off at 7 p.m.

Game 4 will be played on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online or at the WFCU Centre Box Office.