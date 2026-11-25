The countdown to tip-off is on for the Windsor Express as the 2027 schedule is announced.

The Windsor Express are gearing up for their 14th season of professional basketball.

The schedule includes 14 home games at the WFCU Centre, with themed nights, community celebrations, and game-day entertainment.

The Express’ first home game is set for January 23 as they welcome the Lake Erie Jackals.

Windsor will host their final home game of the regular season on April 16, hosting the newly added Lebanon Leprechauns.

Dartis Willis, President and CEO of the Windsor Express, says the team is looking forward to another exciting season and welcoming fans back to the arena.

The Windsor Express made it to the semifinals in the 2025-26 season, losing to the KW Titans.