The Windsor Express has advanced to the 2025 Basketball Super League (BSL) semi-finals.

The team secured second-place seeding. According to a news release from the team, the top two teams automatically earned a bye in the first round.

The Windsor Express will now participate in a best-of-five series; however, their opponent is still to be determined.

Here are the home game dates:

Game 1: Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m. at the WFCU Centre

Game 2: Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. at the WFCU Centre

Game 5: Date to be determined if necessary.

If you would like to attend, you can get your tickets starting at $25. They can be purchased at the WFCU Centre Box Office or online .

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein