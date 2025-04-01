The Windsor Express has advanced to the 2025 Basketball Super League (BSL) semi-finals.
The team secured second-place seeding. According to a news release from the team, the top two teams automatically earned a bye in the first round.
The Windsor Express will now participate in a best-of-five series; however, their opponent is still to be determined.
Here are the home game dates:
If you would like to attend, you can get your tickets starting at $25. They can be purchased at the WFCU Centre Box Office or online.
-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein