The City of Windsor and the County of Essex are making improvements to their Community Safety and Well-Being Plan, with a portion focused on intimate partner violence amid a rise in incidents.

Essex County Council met Wednesday, with one report looking for support on the updated draft of the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan - which is a plan endorsed by both the city and county. The most recent plan was adopted in 2021.

One specific update in the plan includes increased awareness, training, and capacity building related to gender based violence and intimate partner violence - or IPV.

Earlier this month at the Essex County OPP Detachment Board - North meeting, an update on various crimes were provided which showed a 39 per cent increase in IPV incidents from 2024 to 2025.

674 occurrences of IPV were documented in 2024 in Essex County. From January to September of this year, there were 565 occurrences, with a projection of approximately 750 reported occurrences by the end of the year.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy sits on the OPP Board and is a member of County Council.

She says it's great to see this added within the plan.

"It actually speaks to gender based violence and the declaring of intimate partner violence an epidemic, and how we need to have municipal and community services to align with looking at how we can respond effectively to that."

She says what's frustrating is the plan is provincially-mandated, but they still won't declare IPV an epidemic.

"There are a lot of folks that have been very vocal, asking for this for a long time, I'm trying to figure out what else can we do locally to get the attention of the province to say, 'hey, this is an epidemic'. And we've been told that they were waiting for these plans, so maybe this is the last piece of the missing puzzle to get them to step up to the plate to declare it."

Bondy says with this plan in place, she wants more to be done to address this issue.

"I want to not just pour money into services, but also try to find out why. What is the cause of it? Is it societal pressures because people are experiencing financial troubles? Is it because there is more prevalent of alcohol at every convenience store? What is the cause of it, and how do we get ahead of it so that that number starts to go in the right direction."

Over 100 municipalities across the province have declared IPV an epidemic, including Windsor, Tecumseh, Essex, Lakeshore, Kingsville, and Amherstburg.

Windsor West New Democrat MPP Lisa Gretzky introduced Bill 173, the Intimate Partner Violence Act 2024, in April 2024 and has tried to get the Doug Ford government to declare IPV an epidemic multiple times, however the Conservatives have voted against it.

County Council approved the draft plan on Wednesday night, which will now need City of Windsor approval.

It was stated during the meeting that the Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee Windsor-Essex have been successful with community partner organizations who are supporting prevention of IPV by receiving $2.5-million from the province to provide training and supports.