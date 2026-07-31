Windsor-Essex sees significant increase in cyclosporiasis cases: WECHU

Multiple cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is advising residents to take precautions following a significant increase in cases of cyclosporiasis reported locally and throughout the State of Michigan.

To date, Windsor-Essex has identified 24 cases of cyclosporiasis in 2026. In a typical year, the region averages around three cases.

Local public health investigations have identified travel to Michigan as a common exposure among many recent cases.

As of July 30, 2026, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 10,700 cases throughout the state.

Lettuce and salad greens are a potential source of the outbreak, although investigations remain ongoing.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a parasite. Symptoms may include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, and a low-grade fever.

Symptoms can last for days to weeks and may recur if left untreated. Individuals experiencing prolonged symptoms should contact their health care provider.