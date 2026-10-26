Windsor-Essex residents head to the polls for municipal election day

Woman putting her vote into ballot box on black background, closeup

Voters across Windsor-Essex will decide who leads their communities for the next four years as Ontario’s municipal and school board elections take place Monday.

The election will determine who serves as mayor, deputy mayor and councillor in local municipalities, as well as who represents residents on publicly funded school boards.

Voting rules differ across the region, so residents should check their municipality’s election website before casting a ballot.

When and where can I vote?

Voting methods and locations vary across Windsor-Essex.

Windsor: Vote at any polling location within your ward from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

LaSalle: Vote online until 8 p.m. Monday using the PIN in your Voter Information Letter.

Tecumseh: Vote online or by telephone until 8 p.m. Monday using the PIN in your Voter Information Letter.

Essex: Vote at your assigned polling location from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lakeshore: Vote from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the polling location listed on your Voter Information Card.

Amherstburg: Vote in person at any polling location. Bring your Voter Notification Card and valid ID.

Kingsville: In-person paper-ballot voting only. Residents can vote at any polling location. Bring your Voter Information Letter and valid ID.

Leamington: Eligible voters can cast a ballot at any of five polling locations on election day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pelee Island: Voting is by mail. Completed voter kits must be returned to the municipal office by 8 p.m. on election day.

What identification do I need?

Bring valid ID showing your name and address when voting in person. Acceptable ID includes an Ontario driver’s licence, Ontario Photo Card, utility bill, lease agreement, insurance statement, or certain government and financial documents.

A voter card or Voter Information Letter is not a substitute for ID, and a Canadian passport alone is not accepted because it does not include a verified address.

In Windsor, voters do not need their voter notification card but must present valid identification.

What if I didn’t receive a voter card?

Not receiving a voter card does not prevent you from voting. Bring acceptable ID and vote at your polling location, where required.

If your information is incorrect or you’re not on the voters’ list, contact your municipal clerk. Voters can add or update their information up to the close of voting on Oct. 26, though proof of eligibility may be required.

Is transit free on election day?

Windsor residents who are eligible to vote can ride Transit Windsor buses free of charge when travelling to or from voting on election day or an advance voting day.

Riders should tell the driver they are travelling to or from vote.

When will results be available?

Unofficial results are expected after polls close, but the timing will vary by municipality.

Election coverage begins at 7 p.m. on AM800 and online with Windsor-Essex Votes 2026.

Kyle Horner will be live with a panel of experts bringing analysis, reaction and results as they come in. Listen on AM800, the iHeartRadio app and YouTube.