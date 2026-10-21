Windsor-Essex residents encouraged to give blood after CFB Wainwright tragedy

Canadian Blood Services is calling on people across Windsor-Essex to roll up their sleeves to help keep the blood inventory at a healthy level following the deadly fire at CFB Wainwright.

Defence officials have said 84 members of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry were in a training area of CFB Wainwright, southeast of Edmonton, Alberta, when a fire struck on Saturday.

Strong winds sent flames from a nearby grass fire racing across the Prairie landscape, killing four and sending 39 to hospital with 19 in critical condition.

The fire claimed the lives of Sgt. Morgan Wong of Edmonton, Pte. Shaun Farrell of Prince Albert, Sask., Pte. Aidan Goulding of North Vancouver, and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark of Langley, B.C.

Canadians across the country have been stepping up in the wake of the tragedy to donate blood, with Canadian Blood Services reporting that it saw a fourfold increase in the number of appointment bookings for blood donations on Sunday.

Business Development Manager in Windsor Greg Friest says they’ve been deeply moved by the number of Canadians who have stepped up already.

“These unexpected events just highlight the key of having a strong national inventory,” he says. “We were able to meet the demand in this case due to Canadians’ generosity, but it’s important that we maintain that as we move forward.”

Friest says they’ve been partners with the Canadian Armed Forces for decades.

“They’ve donated over 70,000 times across this country; they’re a key partner, and we want to support them as much as we can. Donating blood is a very simple, easy, and meaningful way to support patients in communities across the country,” he says.

Friest says they are forecasting the demand for blood products will go up by 50 per cent over the coming years due to a growing and aging population.

“We have an amazing donor base specifically here in Windsor. We have on the plasma side, we have 100 to 150 individuals that donate every week, which is incredible. As we look forward as our population ages and grows, we want to ensure that we attract new donors,” he says.

Anyone wanting to give blood can book an appointment at blood.ca or call 1-888-2-Donate (1-888-236-6283)

The Canadian Blood Services office in Windsor is located at 3015 Howard Avenue, Unit 1, in the Roundhouse Centre.