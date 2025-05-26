Windsor councillors will debate proposed changes to the city flag-raising policy on Monday.

As AM800 reported last week, changes and limits are being recommended as a way to 'stick to the basics.'

The current flag, building illumination, and proclamation policy was approved by the council in 2022, and following a scheduled review, administration is now recommending city council approve several proposed revisions to limit the flags that may be raised to just the Canadian, Ontario, City of Windsor, and the Franco-Ontarian while also providing flexibility to recognize visiting official delegations.

Past flag-raisings have included the Detroit Lions flag to support the NFL team and the rainbow flag during Pride events.

Wendi Nicholson, president, Windsor-Essex Pride Fest says the city, mayor and council have been strong supporters of their organization and the local 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

She says the proposed changes caught Windsor-Essex Pride Fest off guard, and have now raised uncertainty for upcoming events.

"We're not busy enough getting Pride Month or Flag Raising Day going, now we've got this to deal with, and it's like are we going to, or are we not going to, do things have to be cancelled, it's a hectic time for us right now, this next week is going to be hectic on deciding on what's going to happen," Nicholson said.

She says the issue doesn't just affect their organization.

"This is a lot of minority groups and marginalized groups that, okay, they don't have the voice that the 2SLGBTQIA+ community has, so this also for them," Nicholson said.

Nicholson says she's hopeful they will be able to raise the pride flag at city hall this year.

"It's something that we've been doing for the past 20 years, whether it be at city hall, or Charles Clark Square that we had to move to while the city hall was being built, but last year we we're back at city hall, so it would be nice to be able to be back there and do it again," said Nicholson.

Windsor council meets at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 26.

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson