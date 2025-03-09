Windsor's annual pride festival and parade, which is attended by the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, their allies, friends, family, and supporters, is now accepting vendor and parade participant applications.

This year's festival takes place from August 8-10 at Lanspeary Park on Ottawa Street.

Festival president Wendi Nicholson says the parade will take place on the Sunday and adds they accept applications from businesses, organizations, groups, or individuals.

"Last year I had 85 entries, and that wasn't even our biggest parade yet," she said. "In 2018, I had 96, so I would like to see it jump back up there into the nineties," she said.

She says in 2024, the festival welcomed 88 vendors into its marketplace.

"In the area that we're at, we're somewhere about 180,000 square feet, so we have plenty of room, and we also have room to grow, our fences can be moved if need be," Nicholson said.

Nicholson says for the most part all festivities are free to the public.

"The only admissions that we have is Saturday night, we have Queens of Pride, that is a ticketed event," she said. "Friday night, our gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday till midnight. that's a free event. Saturday during the day, all free events, and Sunday is all free events."

Early bird rates are available for vendor applicants who register before May 31.

Parade applications are due by July 20.