A significant increase in what people in Windsor-Essex need to earn to meet their basic needs.

According to a report from the Ontario Living Wage Network, people in southwestern Ontario need to earn at least $21.50 per hour in order to cover their cost-of-living expenses.

The report says this is the highest increase in the province this year at 8.3 per cent and represents an increase of $1.65/hour over the 2024 rate of $19.85/hour.

The estimate is also $3.90/hour above the new minimum wage of $17.60/hour.

The living wage for the southwest economic region of Ontario combines Windsor-Essex County with Lambton and Chatham-Kent.