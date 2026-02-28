A cold dip with a warm payoff at this year's Windsor-Essex Polar Plunge.

The plunge took place Friday evening outside of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

The evening was a huge success which saw over 300 people braving the cold to raise funds for Special Olympics Ontario.

The event has been running for 12 years, and has raised over $500,000 locally.

As of Friday evening, just over $60,000 had been raised.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says it was cold, but great.

"Anytime we can help raise money for the Special Olympics, and do a great community based event downtown with Windsor Police, and all the great partners here from first responders... it's an awesome time, what a turnout.

Logan Cortese says it was a blast.

"Freezing water! And we did a belly flop and it was a little bit painful to be honest, but it was fun!"

Haidar Mansour says this is the first plunge he's done, but he'll do it again.

"Of course! Next year for sure, this was probably one of the best things I've ever done."

Danielle Gaudette was dressed as Disney character Elsa and says this is her fifth plunge.

"I love that we all get together as a community and we just raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympians. And also, it's a good way to prove that we really are Canadian and we can be cold, and I love it!"

Last year's plunge raised over $76,000.

Over the last month, the 2nd annual LaSalle Polar Plunge and the inaugural Leamington Polar Plunge was held to raise funds for Special Olympics Ontario.