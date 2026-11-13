Windsor-Essex officially enters flu season: WECHU

The Medical Officer of Health at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says we are officially in flu season.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says once the positivity rate for influenza symptoms pass five per cent, the area is considered in flu season.

While the region is in flu season, Dr. Aloosh says cases haven’t been as severe as in previous years.

He also highlighted the effectiveness of the current flu vaccine this season.

He added that RSV and COVID-19 cases remain relatively low in Windsor-Essex at this time.

Dr. Aloosh says they’re seeing influenza cases locally.

“It’s an earlier flu season, but it seems that it hasn’t been translated to more hospitalization, more admissions and ED visit, which is a good sign. And the other good news is that this year’s vaccine is a good match for the circulating virus.”

During flu season in 2025-26, the region saw a high number of Influenza B cases, particularly in February and March.

He says they’re not seeing many cases of Influzena B right now, as Influenza A comes earlier than Influenza B.

“The difference last year was that we had a huge Influenza A spike there. It was a new virus that translated to a high pathogenic disease, high ED visits, high hospitalization. So that was the difference from the year before.”

Dr. Aloosh says it’s still a good idea for the community to get their vaccines, especially with the holiday season approaching.

“We expect that the height of the season would be mid-December, so we have time, and this is the best time to get the vaccines. All of the vaccines, flu vaccine, COVID vaccine, and RSV. But absolutely I recommend our community members to go and get the vaccines as soon as possible.”

The influenza virus can cause symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, and a general feeling of being unwell.

Residents that are sick are encouraged to contact Health 811 and speak to a registered nurse for advice, or visit a clinic, or your family doctor.

Residents can reach out to their family doctor or local pharmacy for flu vaccine appointments.