Windsor-Essex manufacturers defy U.S. trade war with $38.3 million investment

A manufacturing investment was announced at Unique Tool and Gauge in Tecumseh, Ont. on Oct. 13, 2026. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

Four local manufacturers are investing $38.3 million in their local facilities despite the ongoing trade war with the U.S.

In return, the Ontario government funding $4.8 million through the Regional Development Program – Southwestern Ontario Development Fund stream.

“Our government is making strategic investments that deliver real benefits for local workers, families, and communities,” said MPP Andrew Dowie.

“By supporting great local businesses that choose to invest and grow in Windsor-Essex, we are helping to create good-paying jobs, encouraging innovation, and ensuring that our region remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Les Ailments Dainty Foods Inc. investing $16,207,300 to install a new production line at the Windsor facility to produce up to 60 million microwavable retort rice pouches annually to localize production and expand its market share in the Canadian and U.S. private-label and branded markets. In return the province funding $2,431,095.

Paskal Canada LTD investing $6,646,023 to renovate its Tecumseh facility and acquiring key manufacturing equipment to enhance productivity, efficiency, and expand North American market opportunities. The province funding $607,200.

Unique Tool and Gauge Inc. investing $5,341,532 investing in two state-of-the-art five-axis CNC universal machining centres to bring injection mold production in-house to eliminate reliance on Chinese subcontractors and reduce lead times. In return, the government is funding them $500,000.

Omega Tool Corp. investing $10,200,000 for a new 4,500-tonne injection molding press, supporting equipment and facility upgrades to enable the production of large Class A plastic parts using its innovative integrated coloured polyurethane molding process, eliminating the need for separate painting. In return the province funding $1,350,000.

“Omega Tool Corp. is proud to partner with the Ontario government in advancing the next generation of integrated manufacturing solutions in our facility,” said Delko M. Prebeg, Chief Operating Officer, Omega Tool Corp.

“The funding strengthens our ability to invest in advanced technology, support skilled local employment and provide customers with more complete, production-ready solutions.”