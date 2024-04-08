An opportunity of a lifetime for a Windsor-Essex man who will get an up close look at the inner workings of a Major League Baseball team.

Dylan Langlois will be working with the Toronto Blue Jays after being selected for an athletic therapy internship through Sheridan College in Oakville.

Langlois says he's been involved in baseball all of his life.



"Playing and watching baseball. Both my parents played baseball, so it was kind of in the genes to be involved in baseball and love the game," he says.

A third-year student at Sheridan, Langlois will be at all of the team’s 81 home games, allowing him to achieve the 420 hours required to complete the internship.

His primary role will be to support the athletic therapists and medical staff, and his duties will include ensuring the treatment room is in order, setting up treatment modalities, and other assignments as required.

Langlois says he's excited but expects there will be some nerves involved in starting this position.

"Working with athletes who make millions of dollars a year to play their sport and do what they love. You want to have their respect; you want them to know who you are. You want them to be comfortable going to you and asking for your help, things like that," he says.

The 25-year-old Langlois is a graduate of St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Secondary School and graduated from the University of Windsor’s Human Kinetics program in 2021 before continuing his education at Sheridan College.

Langlois says he believes this will be a great stepping stone to where he wants to be.

"I would love to work with professional sports, be on the sidelines, or, in this case, in the dugout. But also having that opportunity to work in the clinic, treat your athletes, and build that relationship with them by being with them every single day is something I really look forward to. I hope I can get into that position someday," he says.

The Toronto Blue Jays play their home opener against the Seattle Mariners on Monday, April 8 at Rogers Centre.