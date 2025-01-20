Monday and Tuesday could be the coldest days of the year for Windsor-Essex.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says the region has not experienced cold weather like this in three years.

According to the national weather service, Monday's daytime high is currently at -12 and Tuesday's daytime high is at -14.

Phillips says it will feel much colder with the wind chill factored in.

"Let's say we get -20 with a wind of 50 because that's in the forecast and that could produce a wind chill of -35," says Phillips. "I mean my gosh that freezes flesh certainly less than a half hour."

He says Windsor-Essex had its January thaw on Friday and Saturday.

"You had some rain and now you're into the deep freeze," he says. "This could be today the coldest day of the winter, in fact guys tomorrow is even going to be colder and I think it will be the coldest you've had in three years."

Phillips says the cold weather is expected to ease up heading towards the weekend.

"It's not really long lived guys, I mean we see this maybe easing up to maybe the weekend," says Phillips. "We're going to see temperatures that are going to be more seasonable especially as we get to the weekend. Normal highs in the Windsor area, should be a high of -2."

Phillips says the normal high for the Windsor-area this time of year is around -2.

Evening lows without the wind chill factored in for the next two days are expected to be between -17 and -20.

Wednesday's daytime high is currently at -10.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a 'cold warning' for the region for the next two days.