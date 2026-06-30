Windsor-Essex has key role in rebuilding military sector, defence minister says

The Minister of National Defence proposed on Monday that a new era for the defence industry could start in Windsor-Essex. CTV Windsor’s Robert Lothian explains

‘New era’ of Canada’s defence coming to Windsor? The Minister of National Defence proposed on Monday that a new era for the defence industry could start in Windsor-Essex. CTV Windsor’s Robert Lothian explains

The manufacturing sector across Windsor-Essex will have a significant role to play in rebuilding Canada’s defence sector, according to the minister responsible.

Speaking to representatives from more than 40 Windsor-Essex manufacturing businesses, David McGuinty, the Minister of National Defence, said the region has a unique opportunity to shift its production focus.

“The same skills that made Windsor-Essex a manufacturing powerhouse are the same skills Canada now needs to strengthen our defence and our sovereignty,” McGuinty told a crowd of more than 200 people.

A conference held Monday at the Ciociaro Club provided businesses a chance to learn about the opportunities and requirements for those in the defence supply chain.

The event featured five prime defence companies.

The federal government rolled out a $6.6 billion national defence strategy in February, which will rely on the abilities of local manufacturers.

“Many of these companies are aware of where we’re going and how we’re moving forward. They’re beginning to reexamine their engineering processes, their creative entrepreneurship,” McGuinty said of businesses in Windsor-Essex.

Under the strategy, the government aims to ensure 70 per cent of defence contracts are awarded to Canadian firms.

Opportunities could include roles in the production of ammunition systems, weapon systems, and armoured vehicles, he said.

The pivot

A renewed interest in the defence sector comes as the Windsor-Essex manufacturing sector remains under pressure from U.S. tariffs.

Louis Jahn, the president of the Canadian Tooling and Machining Association, told reporters some of his members are already eyeing opportunities in the defence sector.

Louis Jahn Louis Jahn, the owner of Windsor-based Jahn Engineering and the president of the Canadian Tooling and Machining Association, said manufacturers in the region are eyeing opportunities in the defence sector. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

“It is a big shift for sure, but it’s not insurmountable. A lot of companies in this space are already making that movement,” he said.

Known as Canada’s automotive capital, Windsor has an existing manufacturing footprint, which could pivot to defence production.

Given the existing infrastructure, Jahn said the pivot could occur without high cost to businesses.

In past, he noted there hasn’t been as much of an appetite for defence manufacturing due to strong existing relationships with American companies.

“Now this really opened our eyes up this year that, hey, maybe those traditional customers aren’t always going to be as loyal as you once expected,” he said.

Opportunities ahead

Jahn, who is considering defence opportunities for his own business, said Monday’s event allowed owners to learn more about the necessary certifications and procurement processes and create new contacts.

“You’re going to be in communication with a lot of different folks at these companies,” he said.

“The realistic, from when you start the journey to when you actually get a purchase order and start making things, it’s probably six months to a year minimum.”

The federal government has pledged to invest five per cent of GDP annually into defence by 2035.

Based on Monday’s sold-out crowd, Senator Sandra Pupatello told CTV News she’s confident Windsor-Essex can play a role in achieving the goal.

Senator Sandra Pupatello Senator Sandra Pupatello hosted Windsor-Essex tool and machining businesses for talks on growing the defence sector on June 29, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

“So, all we’re doing is expanding the number of companies that are going to be doing that defence work. We’ve already had some that are in it. There are some Windsor companies that are already in the defense sector. If one can do it, 100 can do it,” Pupatello said.

In the immediate future, McGuinty told reporters the focus is to help bolster Canada’s national defence supplies.

However, he added business involved in the sector could help make Canada a global player in the long term.

“If we end up having a few companies in this region to convert their operations to help achieve our defence objectives, they may very well then be well placed to serve the needs, sell their products, their processes, their research, their engineering to any one of the 31 other NATO alliance members,” McGuinty added.