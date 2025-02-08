The region's workforce and community development board, Workforce WindsorEssex, has launched their 2024-25 Local Labour Market Plan (LLMP).

The comprehensive analysis covers workforce trends, challenges, and opportunities in Windsor-Essex.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Chief Executive Officer of Workforce Windsor-Essex Justin Falconer says the region has seen a flurry of activity.

"We've been beneficiaries of major investments in electric vehicle infrastructure and companies, supply chains," he said. "We've been experiencing significant population growth. We're actually the seventh fastest growing census division in Ontario, with 6.4 per cent population rate change between 2021-23."

According to Workforce WindsorEssex, this year’s plan presents an action-oriented five-pillar strategy aimed at addressing labour market needs and bolstering workforce resilience.

Pillar 1: Education and Training - Elevate high school co-op placements and boost digital literacy.

Pillar 2: Skilled Trades - Emphasize sector marketing to youth, promote apprenticeships, and target apprenticeship completion.

Pillar 3: Meaningful Employment - Broaden employment for priority groups, enhance women's workforce participation, and foster language skills.

Pillar 4: Employer Supports - Facilitate knowledge sharing, retention strategies, and leadership training.

Pillar 5: Promising Sectors - Amplify workplace learning, Health Care leadership training, and manage transitions in Manufacturing.

He says they would like to see the skilled trades grow.

"The province wants to see 100,000 new skilled trades," Falconer said. "In Windsor, that would be about 3,000 for our area, so we want to see more people getting into the skilled trades, more completing their skilled trades employment."

Workforce WindsorEssex is inviting community partners, employers, and jobseekers to participate in a Community Action Planning Event on Feb. 20.

Falconer says usually the event attracts over 100 attendees who will take a deeper dive into the information presented.

"We need everybody rowing in the same direction," he said. "Our partners in economic development, partners in employment services, our partners in community development. Everyone's going to have a role to play in sort of trying to take advantage of the opportunities and try to respond to some of the challenges that are in the LLMP."

Labour Market Insights

The report highlights several key workforce trends and statistics:

Population Growth: Windsor-Essex grew by 28,105 people between 2021-2023, a 6.4 per cent increase, making it the 7th fastest-growing census division in Ontario.

Labour Market Challenges: Despite record-high employment, the region faces an 8.8 per cent unemployment rate, emphasizing the need to align workforce skills with employer demands.

Top Growing Occupations (2023-2024):

Shelf Stockers (up 207 positions)

Industrial and Manufacturing Engineers (up 156 positions)

Medical Administrative Assistants (up 134 positions)

Wholesale Sales Representatives (up 108 positions)

Registered Nurses (up 79 positions)

Top Growing Sectors (2024):

Transportation and Warehousing (up 53 per cent)

Construction (up 23 per cent)

Other Services (up 22 per cent)

Accommodation and Food Services (up 10 per cent)

Educational Services & Professional Services (up four per cent)