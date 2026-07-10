Windsor Essex Fan Con returns to LaSalle this weekend

Windsor Essex Fan Con will take place July 11-12, 2026 at the LaSalle Event Centre. (Source: WindsorEvents.ca)

A celebration of all things geek, fandom, and pop culture.

The Windsor Essex Fan Con, put on by WindsorEvents.ca, is back in LaSalle this weekend, and organizers say it’s grown significantly since its debut last year.

The two-day convention at the LaSalle Event Centre features more than 100 vendors, collectibles, anime, cosplay, gaming, food and family activities.

Event Coordinator Mili Jovanovic says community support helped fuel a major expansion.

“We had about a quarter of the participants and vendors last year, but, it was such a hit that it got spread throughout the community how great it was and we grew double the amount this year, and like I said we have over 100 vendors now,” Jovanovic said.

She says the event also includes a video game truck, card trading sessions, a kids zone, local entertainment and appearances by community groups.

“We also have Windsor Ghostbusters coming and they’ll be having a booth all weekend, and then mascots with D&D Mascots. She’ll be bringing some really fun kids mascots to the event as well,” she said.

Jovanovic says the convention is designed to appeal to a wide range of ages and interests.

She adds there’s a cosplay contest taking place Sunday and is expected to be one of the event’s biggest draws.

“The cosplay contest is happening Sunday only and it’s probably one of our biggest attractions,” said Jovanovic.

“It’s a very popular event and everybody comes out in their cosplay outfits. It’s a great time.”

Fan Con runs Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticketing and daily schedule information can be found online.