The Windsor-Essex County Sports Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2025, and it includes a long-time member of the AM800 family.

Steve Bell, the former AM800 sports director and current play-by-play voice of the Windsor Spitfires, will be inducted into the sports hall of fame in the builder's category.

Chuck Smith, chair of WECSHOF's board of directors, says Beller is being inducted for his years of sports broadcasting.

"People ask me about who should be in the Hall of Fame. Steve Bell is one of those who every year people ask, 'When is Beller getting in? When is Beller getting in?' I say it's close, and sure enough, Steve Bell is going in this year," he says.

The list of inductees announced Tuesday at the Windsor International Aquatic Centre also includes former Canadian Olympic track and field stars Melissa Bishop-Nriagu and Noelle Montcalm, Kara Ro, a former world boxing champion, Olympic wrestler Jordan Steen, and basketball's Korissa Williams, a five-time national champion with the University of Windsor Lancers.

Windsor's Noelle Montcalm, who competed in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, says it feels great to be recognized.

"When I found out, I was thoroughly honoured just to be represented among the former inductees in past years and present. I've represented my country on the big stage, but to be represented where I grew up is a pretty big honour," she says.

Kara Ro, a former world boxing champion and former AM800 on-air personality, says she's been representing Windsor ever since she came to the University of Windsor in 1995.

"When you get a chance to walk by the hall of fame when you're at the aquatic centre, the athlete in everyone-I don't care if you're five years old or 50 years old-you say, 'God, I want to be part of that group.' You look at how special, from NHL players to NFL players to Olympians, it's a full gamut. I'm so honoured to be a part of that crew," she says.

Basketball coach Andy Kiss and football official Bruce Carter will also be inducted in the builder's category.

This year's winner of the Bob Turner Award, given annually for exceptional service in coaching and mentorship, is long-time football coach and track official Morgan Clark.

Also celebrating induction into the hall this November are local football legends and former NFLers Tyrone Crawford, who played for the Dallas Cowboys, and Luke Willson, who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Both were elected as part of the 2024 WECSHOF class but deferred induction to this year.

Plaques of the past inductees are displayed at the WFCU Centre and the Windsor International Aquatic Centre.

WECSHOF's induction ceremony is Nov. 8 at the Ciociaro Club.

Tickets are available at Riverside Physiotherapy Clinic at 832 Lauzon Rd. and at Nantais Sport Shop located at 1485 Tecumseh Rd. West.

Click here to find more ticket information.