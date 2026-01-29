The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is marking its 100th anniversary by looking to the future in how it can serve the community in the years to come.

The organization, founded in 1926, offers rescue and adoption services along with spay/neuter programs while also working to address all forms of animal suffering caused by overpopulation, neglect, ignorance, and abuse.

Executive Director Lynnette Bain says they see anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 animals a year for several reasons, including public veterinary clinics, animal surrenders, and care for injured wildlife.

As part of the celebration launch Thursday, the society highlighted its Helping Paws Mobile Veterinary Clinic, a mobile outreach program designed to support pet owners experiencing financial hardship. The program has already hosted two clinics, providing veterinary care to more than 95 animals.

Bain says they are striving to get out more in the community so people can understand the role they play.

"Being active in the community at more events. Bringing our animals into other businesses or communities, making it more accessible. That's really what we've been really focusing on so that we can be recognized as the organization that leads the animal welfare in our region," she says.

Bain says the Helping Paws Mobile Veterinary Clinic was brought together through support from the OSPCA (Ontario Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals) and the Community Housing Corporation, who recognized their community needed this service.

"We're going monthly to a different community within CHC to hit those vulnerable communities and hopefully get their pets the medical treatment that they need, the protection they need from vaccinations, and then access to our spay or neuter programs," she says.

The society is also launching a fundraising campaign called Fuel the Future, which aims to raise $100,000 to fund two new animal rescue and relief vehicles to support emergency rescues, animal welfare responses, outreach initiatives, and mobile veterinary clinics across the community.

Bain says an anonymous donor has already kickstarted the Fuel the Future campaign, and they have already raised nearly $38,000 to help fund two new vehicles.

"We run the stray contract for the city and the Town of Amherstburg, we're rescuing wildlife, we're attending events, we're a community outreach, and we have the mobile vet clinics," she says. "These vehicles serve multiple purposes. We need them to be on the street where the animals need us the most."

Bain says the ultimate importance of the humane society is being the voice for the animals, identifying where the need is and how they can help.

The organization is also moving to expanded adoption partnership with local businesses and PetSmart Charities. Frequent offsite adoption pop-ups will take place throughout 2026 to connect adoptable animals directly with neighbourhoods across Essex County.

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is located at 1375 Provincial Road in Windsor.