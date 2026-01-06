The Windsor-Essex region is seeing high numbers of flu cases.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit relies on the provincial database for COVID, influenza, and RSV cases.

The Ontario Respiratory Virus Tool currently reflects data through to December 13, and from November 2 to December 13, a total of 294 influenza cases were identified within Windsor and Essex County.

Majority of the flu cases identified are Influenza A, or subvarients of Influenza A.

The 294 total influenza cases for weeks 45 to 50 in 2025 relative to the average number of cases for the same surveillance week range in the previous three years - from 2022 to 2024 - represents a 153 per cent increase.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health at WECHU, says flu cases continue to rise.

"207 cases in the fourth week of December, it talks about the new strain of flu - H3N2 - which is circulating in Windsor-Essex, it is very transmittable, and it's severe, and brings people to hospital."

He says if you're feeling sick, stay home or wear a mask.

"And for those who are older adults, with underlying conditions, they can talk to their health care provider, and use masks as one level of protection in indoor, public spaces. And if people haven't received their vaccine, there's still time, we expect this trend to continue for at least two weeks."

On Sunday evening, Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare reported higher-than-usual volumes in their emergency departments.

Dr. Aloosh says if it's your average cold or flu symptoms to stay home, but if it's more severe to visit a clinic or hospital.

"When they feel that... 'no, this is very different from the past', they need immediate attention, young children under the age of five, older adults who might have underlying conditions, those are the situations that people can go to hospitals. But, before going to a hospital, they might try 811, and other options as well."

The influenza virus can cause symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, and a general feeling of being unwell.

Residents that are sick are encouraged to contact Health 811 and speak to a registered nurse for advice, or visit a clinic, or your family doctor.

