Windsor-Essex County Health Unit launches active tick surveillance program

Inspectors with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit conduct tick dragging along a trail at Malden Park in Windsor as part of an active tick surveillance program.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s active tick surveillance program is underway as tick season has arrived in the region.

Members of the health unit launched the surveillance campaign Friday as tick dragging is being performed in an effort to count and collect ticks for additional testing.

Field surveillance is typically conducted at public parks and trails to monitor for the prevalence of black-legged ticks.

In 2026, tick dragging will be conducted in May and September at the Devonwood Conservation Area, Rowsom’s Tilbury West Conservation Area, the Rotary Club of Harrow Community Entrance at the Chrysler Greenway in Harrow, and the Malden Park and Woodland Trails in Windsor.

Health Promotion Specialist Amandeep Hans says they want the public to know that ticks are out and the risk is there, but with proper precautions, it can be minimized.

“Wear light-coloured clothing, long sleeves, long pants, and tuck the pants into your socks. Using insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin and on your clothes. Check for ticks once you have been outdoors and take a bath after you have been outside for two to two-and-a-half hours,” she says.

Blacklegged ticks-also known as deer ticks-are responsible for spreading the bacteria that cause Lyme disease, a serious disease that is spread by the bite of infected blacklegged ticks.

In 2024, 17 people tested positive for Lyme disease-the most ever in Windsor-Essex, with 14 cases in 2025. So far in 2026, two cases have already been reported.

AM800-News-Health Promotion Specialist Amandeep Hans Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Health Promotion Specialist Amandeep Hans. (Rusty Thomson)

Hans says hot and humid conditions are ideal for ticks.

“People are going to be in shady areas or tall, bushy, grassy areas; those are areas that will see more of the tick population,” she says.

Hans says if you find a tick on your body, do not try to twist it or squeeze it off; try to remove it gently.

“If you know the tick has been attached to the body for more than 24 hours, we always recommend seeing your health care provider and getting assessment for that. The symptoms usually appear if it has been attached to your body for a long period of time. You can get the symptoms 3 to 30 days after it,” she says.

Remember to also gently wash the bite with soap and water or rubbing alcohol.

Health unit officials stress that prevention measures are important at parks, campgrounds, and grassy areas.

A photo of the tick can be submitted to etick.ca.