The Windsor-Essex County Crime Stoppers have been moved to a new home.

The LaSalle Police Service Headquarters, located at 1880 Normandy Street, is now the official home for Crime Stoppers.

This partnership aims to enhance community safety and encourage anonymous crime reporting.

LaSalle Police, Crime Stoppers, Windsor Police, and other community partners came to the decision to give them a workspace inside of LaSalle Police Headquarters just a few weeks ago.

Previously Crime Stoppers was located in the Windsor Police Service Headquarters, however they needed additional space.

The level of service for Crime Stoppers will not be impacted by this move, and their email, their phone number, and their anonymous tip line all remain the same.

LaSalle Police Senior Constable Terry Seguin says the only thing that has changed is their address.

"Nothing changes at all, so everything stays the same, business as usual. The way that you report crimes, the way that you can report them anonymously, their website, their telephone number, everything will remain exactly the same. Nobody will notice a difference other than their physical location is now here in LaSalle."

He says it was a collective decision.



"There was some need for office space at the Windsor Police Service as well, we proposed that Crime Stoppers comes and joins us for a little while and we would house them here."



Seguin says they're excited about this change.

"They're a great community resource, valuable community resource, they've assisted us, Windsor Police, and OPP in solving thousands of criminal offences. So, a great move, valuable community resource, and we're glad to have them."



Seguin is reminding the public to not contact LaSalle Police if you are trying to reach Crime Stoppers. He says even though they are housed in LaSalle Police Headquarters, they are a separate entity.

Crime Stoppers is a charitable program that allows members of the community an opportunity to provide anonymous information to help police solve crime.