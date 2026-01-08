Friday could be a record-setting day in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada meteorologist Trudy Kidd says the region could break a temperature record.

"The record for January 9 is 13.3 degrees Celsius, which was set way back in 1880, and our high for tomorrow is 15, so it actually looks like we have a pretty good chance of seeing the warmest January 9 we've ever seen," says Kidd.

She says typically this time of year, the maximum high temperature in Windsor is -1.

"We're going to see a maximum high tomorrow of over 16 degrees warmer than normal," she says. "So it's certainly unusual, but it does happen, but when it does, it breaks records."

She says temperature records for this time of year are around 13 degrees Celsius.

"January 7 back in 2008 was 16 degrees, so we have seen these temperatures before, but they're in record-breaking territory," says Kidd.

Friday's forecast calls for periods of rain or drizzle ending in the afternoon; then it's expected to be mainly cloudy.

Friday night, Windsor-Essex can expect a cloudy sky with an evening low of plus 3.