A snowy Friday is expected for Windsor-Essex.

"Friday we're expecting snow anywhere between five and 10 centimetres but that's not set in concrete, we could see some changes between now and then," says Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Trudy Kidd.

Kidd says it's a tricky weather system with the temperature being so close to zero.

"It's one of those tricky weather systems that the temperature is really close to zero and so if the system moves up a little north than we might see a lot less snow perhaps just a trace along Lake Erie there and if it moves farther south then we could be seeing even more snow so it's definitely a system we'll have to keep our eye on," says Kidd.



She says there is a lot of uncertainty with this system.



"March is one of those months where we see a lot of fluctuation between warm temperatures that feel nice and you can wear your shorts and forget the jacket and then you get days like these where it's everything else," she says.



Kidd says forecasters are keeping an eye on the system.



"Right now we've got a high of one degree for Friday and if it gets a little warmer than that then we'll see possibly wetter snow or there's a chance it could transition into rain but it's a tricky one with that temperature being so close to zero," says Kidd.