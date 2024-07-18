About 100 unionized support workers with the Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation (WECHC) have a new collective agreement.

According to a news release from the corporation, the contract was ratified on Tuesday.



The corporation says the deal focuses on enhancing overall health and safety measures within the workplace with the goal of fostering a secure and supportive environment for all employees.



It also includes provisions that address concerns raised during negotiations by CUPE 543.6, that strengthen workplace conditions and employee satisfaction.



WECHC board of directors chair Fabio Costante says "this agreement underscores WECHC’s commitment to improving not only health and safety standards within the workplace, but also employee satisfaction."



He goes on to say, "through collaboration and constructive dialogue, we have achieved a positive resolution that will benefit the entire organization and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the future as we advance the WECHC together."



Local 543.6 bargaining unit chair Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale states, "we believe that this agreement will mark a positive step forward in fostering a secure and healthy work environment."



Earlier the month, the local held a rally outside of city hall, where workers called for better wages and improved safety conditions.



The union says workers maintain, repair and administer affordable housing in Windsor-Essex.

