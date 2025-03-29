A free event this weekend to help individuals take charge of their well-being.

The Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (WECHC) is teaming up Family Services and the Tecumseh Arena to put on an educational and interactive Health Fair.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, WECHC executive director Nancy Brokenshire says the event will focus on individuals with chronic conditions.

"It's focusing a lot on mental health issues, diabetes, falls prevention, education, all of that," she said. "So what can we do to get out to the community to find out more about our services, and we're partnering with Family Services, [Canadian Mental Health Association] has been involved in different events we're doing, so it's exciting times in our community."

She says the event will help people take charge of their healthcare.

"Find out about your blood sugar and your blood pressure information, a lot of education, because especially in the diabetes world, it's really changing with different options, medications, the pumps are changing," Brokenshire said. "Also we're heading into spring, so let's find out about you know, pole walking and safe walking exercise fall prevention."

Brokenshire says the event is free to attend.

"It's really open to anybody that would be interested, really focusing on chronic conditions, what do you want to find out about, how can we help?" she said.

"We'll have a dietitian there, we'll have social workers, we'll have addiction support, but we'll also have our diabetes and our occupational therapist."

The event will take place Saturday Mar. 29 at Tecumseh Arena, 12021 McNorton Street, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.