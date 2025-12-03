The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation (WECAF) is looking for community support this holiday season.

The foundation is once again hosting their Annual Holiday Program.

According to WECAF, at this time of year, nearly 700 families, 1,200 children and many youth aged 18-23 living on their own rely on the community for support.

The foundation has a fundraising goal of $75,000 for the program. Toys, gift cards, non-perishable food, toiletries, and new household items will also be collected.

The holiday's can be a difficult time of year, with many families experiencing financial barriers. The WECAF Holiday Program ensures that gifts for children and youth, necessities, and a meal, are all part of their holiday experience.

Tina Allen, Manager of Community Outreach with the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society, says they're hoping to reach their fundraising goal.

"We are about one-third of the way to that goal. Those funds help us to purchase the gift cards that we distribute to families for holiday meals, and other incidentals they need for the holiday time... it could be gifts, it could be other things."

She says while it's a joyous time of year, it can be a difficult time for many.

"For many, it's also very challenging to meet the expectations that children have for Christmas, and families feel very much stretched financially. So, we're hoping to help alleviate some of those financial barriers that they face by providing those necessities, but also giving them a wonderful Christmas."

Allen says they love being able to give back year-after-year.

"We really look at this time of year to how can we meet all of these needs, that's manageable within our organization, to support these families? We're just trying to evolve the program year-after-year, and see what do our families need. They want that Christmas experience, that holiday experience, but also have their substantial needs as well."

Approximately $80,000 was raised in 2024.

Monetary donations can be made online through the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation website. Donations of items can be dropped off at the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society location at 1671 Riverside Drive East.