Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent under severe thunderstorm watch

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada says the region is expecting rain up to 60 millimetres with strong winds Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

The weather agency warns there’s potential for damage and flooding in low-lying areas.

Here’s a full look at your weather forecast:

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud, a few showers beginning in the afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 30 C, humidex 38 C.

Thursday night: Showes ending early in the evening, then a 40 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Fog patches are expected to develop overnight. Low 21 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28 C, humidex 36 C.

Friday night: Cloudy periods, low 18 C.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 29 C.

Saturday night: Cloudy periods, low 16 C.