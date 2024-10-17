The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce will start the search for a new CEO.

The Chamber announced on Thursday that current President and Chief Executive Officer, Rakesh Naidu, will be leaving the organization.

Naidu has been with the Chamber for six years.

The Board of Directors has appointed Tony Haddad to serve as interim CEO while a comprehensive search is completed.

Haddad has held a number of positions throughout Windsor and Essex County, including as Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Tecumseh from 2007 to 2019 when he retired. He also served as interim CAO for Amherstburg and Chatham-Kent.

Haddad says this came about very suddenly.

"Having been contacted by the board, and the board chair, and apparently the board has had some discussions and made a decision on things that they were wanting to do. But they asked if I would be available, and interested in providing some support to them in an interim role, and indicated that I could."

He says it's humbling to be able to step into such important leadership roles.



"I'd like think that the career that I've had, and the leadership opportunities that I've been given, that I've been able to prove myself, and can provide support to those organizations when needed. I'm happy to be approached for the opportunity."



Haddad says he will be briefed on projects and responsibilities next week.



"Find out some of the current projects that are going on from the staff and the status of them, events that are planned in the near future, as well as hear from the board leadership as to what their expectations are, and what they'd like to see happening in the next two or three months."



The board adds that they are grateful for all that Naidu has done during his time with the Chamber.

The board will meet with Haddad next week to discuss further expectations are during his interim role.