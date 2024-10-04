For the second year in a row, students in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board have exceeded Ontario averages in all standardized provincial assessments.

That's according to a release issued Friday by the board.

In Grade 3 and Grade 6 reading, writing, and math EQAO assessments, WECDSB students exceeded provincial averages by anywhere from 4 to 13 percent.

In Grade 9 math, they exceeded provincial averages by 4 percent, and on the Grade 10 literacy (OSSLT) assessment, they outperformed the rest of Ontario by 6 percent.

At Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School in Windsor, students in Grade 3 and Grade 6 exceeded provincial averages in all of those categories by anywhere from 7 to 29 percent.

The board says all of the data gathered from EQAO assessments will be used to identify those schools that require additional supports, but also to determine what strategies work best for each student.

"We’re thrilled that our students have exceeded provincial scores in all eight areas of EQAO,” said Melissa Farrand, Executive Superintendent of Student Achievement. "We’re especially proud of our results in mathematics, where over the past three years, we’ve seen a steady increase in the percentage of students achieving or exceeding the provincial standard. Making sure that students are proficient in math and are meeting curriculum expectations is an extremely important priority for our Catholic school board, as well as the Ontario Ministry of Education."