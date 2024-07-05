The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society is putting out an urgent call for foster parents and foster families.

Foster parent recruiter Rebecca Ross says they're in a "real crisis" right now in this area, something that's being experienced across the province when it comes to the need for foster parents.

Ross says they currently have over 10 children, ages 5-18, in unlicensed placements.

"What they really need are those family settings, those one-to-one caregivers that can give a bit more attention and dedication that you don't get when you have a revolving door of caregivers," she says.

The unlicensed placements include hotel rooms and rented homes in our community, where CAS staff members provide 24-hour, 7-day-a-week care to children without a foster care option.

Ross says they do everything they can to try to keep children with their families.

"Unfortunately, there are situations where the children are not safe, the most vulnerable. There are situations where they do need to come into care for the short term, and right now, we don't have enough homes for children who need that short-term care," she says.

There are approximately 200 children currently in care in Windsor-Essex, with approximately 80 foster homes.

The CAS says there is a great need for foster homes for all ages, specifically teens; however, 57 percent of children in care are under the age of 12.

Ross says there are certain qualities they look for in their foster parents, including being open minded.

"You don't need to have parenting experience to foster. To be loving and accepting, honest and fair, calm, patient, and understanding; to have the ability to uphold confidentiality; to have the ability to open your heart and care for those children that need that temporary care," she says.

The CAS has two information sessions planned for this month for anyone considering becoming a foster parent, including one on July 9.

Click here to find more information on how to become a foster parent.