Double-digit temperatures and a good amount of rain.

That's what's in store for Windsor-Essex this week.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says the temperature could reach a daytime high of plus 12 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

"The normal high for this time of year in the area is plus 1 degree Celsius; we are forecasting a high on Wednesday of 12 degrees, so well above normal," says Coulson. "In fact, if we do reach that high of 12 degrees on Wednesday, that would be the warmest daytime high in the Windsor area since back on January 9 of this year, when we got up to 14.9 degrees."

He says the region could also receive between 15 and 25 mm of rain.

"Not just in Essex County but up in through parts of Lambton County, eastwards towards other counties as well," he says. "Right now, a number of models coming together with values somewhere between 15 to 25 mm of rain between the time the rain starts, which would be early Wednesday morning, until it starts to taper off late in the day on Wednesday."

Coulson says seasonal highs of plus two and near the freezing mark are forecasted for this weekend.

"Certainly, as always, it's a good idea for folks to stay on top of the latest forecast from Environment Canada," says Coulson. "This is certainly a highly changeable time of year when we see those temperatures rise and fall, and what that means could be a big difference in terms of what's falling out of the sky, from rain to flurries to freezing rain."

Thursday is expected to be a sunny day with the daytime high around 10 degrees Celsius.

The temperature does dip starting on Friday and will continue into Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend highs range between five and zero degrees Celsius.

Sunday calls for a slight chance of flurries.