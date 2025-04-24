The sun will be shining today in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Trudy Kidd says Windsor-Essex can expect a warm day.

"We have a high of 27 in Windsor which is exceptionally warmer than normal," says Kidd. "Typically we see high temperatures in Windsor around 16 degrees so we're well above that but not quite record breaking."

She says in 2009, the temperature hit 30.7 degrees Celsius setting a record for this day.

"April often has these big swings in temperature," she says. "So we've got some light southerly winds bringing warm air from the south and it will be a nice day to enjoy."

Kidd says rain is in the forecast for Friday.

"Tomorrow will be warm as well but there's thunderstorms in the forecast, so it's important for people to remember 'when thunder roars go in doors'," says Kidd.

Over the next few days, Environment Canada is forecasting temperature highs in Windsor-Essex between 14 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

The temperature lows range between 4 degrees and 16 degrees Celsius.