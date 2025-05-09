A sunny Mother's Day weekend is on tap for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says Windsor-Essex can expect sunny conditions the entire weekend.

"We're being dominated by a ridge of high pressure," says Flisfeder. "So that's going to suppress any kind of cloud formation through the area so sunny skies all the way through until Monday. Tuesday you could start to get into some more cloudy conditions plus some possible showers."

He says a warm weekend is also expected.

"Today will be the coldest day of the weekend, topping out at just the high teens but through the rest of the weekend, looking at temperatures in the low to mid 20's," he says. "So if you're expecting to be doing any kind of activity outdoors make sure you're protecting your skin and your eyes wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, hats."

Flisfeder says the temperature will also be above normal highs.

"Normal's for this time of year, you should be seeing daytime highs of about 20 so we'll be above normal all the way through Saturday through Monday," says Flisfeder.

Friday's daytime high is 17 degrees Celsius.

The daytime highs for Saturday through to Monday range between 21 degrees to 26 degrees Celsius.