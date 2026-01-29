Dress appropriately and accordingly.

That's the message from Environment Canada as the extreme cold continues for Windsor-Essex for the remainder of the week and weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow cold warning for the region.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Eric Tomlinson says overnight lows will be down to -24 with wind chill values at or below -30.

He says Windsor-Essex can expect a very cold Friday and weekend.

"Overnight lows tonight will be down to -24 with wind chill values of -30 or below and then even into tomorrow morning for the morning commute, quite cold wind chills of -30 in the morning," he says. "Wind chills will still be below -15 in the afternoon, so cold throughout the day tomorrow and today."

Tomlinson says the cold weather will last into Saturday.

"Daytime highs could get higher than -10, so we could catch around -8 on Saturday but the overnight lows will remain quite low with clear skies expected," says Tomlinson. "It's only really by Sunday night that some cloud cover could move in ahead of a weak system that will move through just at the beginning of next week which will bring some cloud cover and will bring up those temperatures just slightly."

He says this is the coldest week of the year on average for the Windsor area.

"This time of year we expect daytime highs around -1 so we're still well below average but that being said those are extreme temperatures and so dress accordingly, try to stay dry and stay warm," he says.

Tomlinson is warning the public about the risk of frostbite.

He wants the residents to stay dry and stay warm with the extreme temperature.