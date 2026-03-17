Dress for the conditions.

The message from Environment Canada today if you're out celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a daytime temperature of -2 degrees Celsius, but with the wind chill factored in, it will feel more like -10 to -15 degrees.

Meteorologist Steve Flisfeder says it was a cold start in Windsor-Essex for St. Patrick's Day.

He says the temperature this morning was around -7 degrees Celsius.

"The temperatures will rise but still remain below zero throughout the day, and those wind chills are going to be something to keep an eye on throughout the day and evening as well," he says. "A high of just under zero, around -1 or , -2 but with the wind chill, it's going to be feeling more like -10, -15 all day."

Flisfeder says flurries are expected throughout the day.

"With that cold front slowly making its way across the region, there's some flurry activity on and off throughout the region.," says Flisfeder. "Not anticipating overly accumulating snow, but you'll definitely have those flakes falling throughout the day."

He says Windsor-Essex is experiencing the last lingering days of winter.

"If you are spending time outdoors regardless of how long it is, make sure you're dressing for the conditions, so jacket, hat, scarf, and mitts," he says. "Especially the longer you're outside, the more you'll be prone to any cold-related injury."

The temperature is expected to drop Tuesday night to -11 degrees Celsius.