New program aims to help brain injury patients

The Brain Injury Association of Windsor & Essex County (BIAWE) is being recognized with a provincial honour.

The organization has been named Community Brain Injury Association of the Year by the Ontario Brain Injury Association and PIA Law.

Since 2001, BIAWE has offered support programs, advocacy, education initiatives and community connections for people affected by brain injuries.

The association also runs awareness campaigns and safety programs aimed at preventing injuries before they happen.

Speaking on AM800’s The Shift with guest host Chris Byrne, Executive Director Rachel Olsen says the award recognizes the work being done locally to support people living with acquired brain injuries and their families.

“It really recognizes like excellence and service and advocacy, education, community impact, and brain injury associations across Ontario,” Olsen said.

She says the organization provides a range of services for local residents.

“We serve individuals and families affected by acquired brain injury with support programs, peer support, social programs, social work services, and we also do public education and concussion prevention education in schools,” she said.

Olsen says one message stands above all others when it comes to injury prevention.

“Wear a helmet,” she said.

The BIAWE says the award belongs to volunteers, donors, families, healthcare professionals and community partners who support its work throughout Windsor-Essex.