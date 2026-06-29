Windsor-Essex braces for week-long stretch of heat starting Monday

Background for a hot summer or heat wave, orange sky with with bright sun and thermometer

Windsor-Essex is heading into a prolonged stretch of heat starting Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow heat warning for the region with daytime highs climbing from about 32 degrees (90 F) Monday and into the mid-30s (95 F) through midweek.

Meteorologist Victoria Nurse says humidity will play a big role in this heat event.

“We’re expecting the humidex values to be between 38 and 42 throughout the week, so it’s going to be a humid heat event,” Nurse said.

She says overnight lows won’t offer much relief either.

“Minimums will remain pretty warm, especially through the night into the early hours in the morning, we’re looking at minimums between 23 and 25 celsius,” she said.

“Then a little bit cooler on Saturday with 21, but, there’ll be little relief from the heat.”

Nurse urges people to drink water often, avoid the hottest parts of the day, and check in on vulnerable residents regularly.

“Try and limit direct exposure to the sun and the heat as much as possible,” she said.

“We also stress to never leave people, especially children, and even pets, inside parked vehicles.”

Conditions may ease slightly by Saturday, but temperatures are still expected to stay in the low 30s.

Nurse says while heat waves are typical for summer, the length of this one lasting close to a full week is notable.