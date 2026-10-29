Windsor-Essex Bishop’s Dinner to welcome new bishop and honour predecessor

Daniel Miehm (left) shakes Ronald Fabbro's hand as he is appointed as new bishop of Diocese of London, seen in London, Ont. on April 21, 2026. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

Nearly 700 people are expected to attend the 19th annual Windsor-Essex Bishop’s Dinner at the Ciociaro Club this evening.

The event, held annually in Windsor-Essex, will help to support the future of St. Peter’s Seminary.

The dinner will welcome Bishop Daniel Miehm, the newly installed Bishop of the Diocese of London, and honour Bishop Emeritus Ronald P. Fabbro for his 24 years of service.

This will also mark 100 years since the seminary’s historic building in London opened in 1926.

Funds raised from the dinner will help cover the significant cost of educating future priests and lay ministers, with seminarians spending about eight years in study before becoming ordained.

Gabriella Catolino, Interim Executive Director of St. Peter’s Seminary Foundation, says this year’s dinner is a chance for the community to meet the seminarians.

“We’re celebrating our seminarians. We have all of our seminarians, I think 28 of them coming to the event to host tables and be present to the community as well so they can see firsthand where their support goes.”

She says the seminary is looking at new ways to deliver its education under its new rector, Father Peter Keller, including hybrid learning.

“It is supporting seminarians through eight years of study before they become ordained to be priests... it costs a lot of money and so the community’s support of this organization is vitally important and we need to continue to grow.”

Catolino says it will be a great night at the Ciociaro Club.

“We are putting on a spread. The Ciociaro Club... they do things large and there will be a lovely meal and St. Anne’s jazz band, award-winning jazz band, will be playing during the reception. So we’re involving lots of community members in the planning and execution of this event.”

The dinner began in 2004 and has grown each year.

The evening will feature a keynote address from Bishop Miehm, a tribute to Bishop Fabbro, and a chance for guests to connect with seminarians.

Those wanting to attend can find more information by clicking here.