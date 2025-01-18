The owner of several Windsor-Essex bars is getting ready for a busy night for the Detroit Lions game.

The GOAT Tap and Eatery has locations in LaSalle, Lakeshore, and Windsor's Walkerville neighbourhood.

Co-owner Matt Komsa is expecting a busy Saturday when the Lions host the Washington Commanders in the NFL divisional round game at Ford Field.

"The game days bring in tons of energy. With this game being one of the bigger games, we expect a full house at all three locations," he says.

Komsa says everyone is welcome but reservations should be considered if you want to guarantee a spot.

"Saturday night is a special night too. We have $4 drinks and 50 per cent off appetizers after 9 p.m., so reservations are definitely recommended," he says.

The top-seeded Lions (15-2) won a franchise-record 15 games in the regular season and earned a bye in the wild-card round and now face the NFC East champion Commanders with a trip to the conference championship game on the line.

Komsa says he's not sure what's going to happen in Saturday night's game.

"I'm a little nervous, but I feel good about the Lions this year; they're pretty exciting," he says.

Saturday's game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. at Ford Field.